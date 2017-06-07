Clyde Christensen calls Jay Ajayi “most improved guy”

Jay Ajayi, who made his mark last season with three 200-yard games, could become an even bigger part of the Dolphins’ offense this season.

“He may be the most improved guy out there this offseason,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen told Chris Perkins of the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel. “He has really been impressive. …He looks like a pro. He just looks like a pro. His body looks like a pro, how he carries himself, how he handles himself, how he works, how he practices. He’s a different guy from a year ago.”

Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards on 260 carries. His carries should increase this season, if he stays healthy, but he also has worked hard to become an every-down back. Ajayi made only 27 receptions for 151 yards last season.