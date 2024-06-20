Clutch United star is ‘desperate’ to know if he’ll be utilised enough next season before considering exit

Amad Diallo will reportedly hold talks with Erik ten Hag to gain some clarity on his Manchester United future before the side’s pre-season begins.

Given that the Africa Cup of Nations took place in January, Amad is in for a quiet summer, unlike the numerous Reds on international duty at either the Euros or Copa America.

As such, the young forward has been granted added time to sit and mull over his role at Old Trafford following a particularly frustrating season under Erik ten Hag; a knee injury sustained during last year’s tour kept Amad sidelined until around the halfway stage of the campaign, with his first outing of 2023/2024 coming on December 30 against Nottingham Forest.

For the subsequent 11 Premier League matches played, the Ivorian was either an unused substitute or omitted from the squad entirely for 10 of them. In between, he made one 10-minute cameo off the bench in a 2-1 loss to Fulham in February.

Then, his FA Cup heroics – which saw him almost single-handedly knock out Liverpool with a cool finish in the dying embers of extra time – saw him move up in the manager’s estimations. He’d proven that he could provide vital goals on the greatest of occasions, so why not reward him with more minutes?

From April 7 until the end of the term on May 19, Amad featured in every fixture – three times as a starter and four times as a substitute.

He added another goal and assist to his tally in a 3-2 win over Newcastle United, with fans left exhilarated by what they were seeing of their winger, who had showcased his most prolific form the season prior on loan with Sunderland.

Amad wants clarity from United chiefs

Now, Amad is looking ahead to 2024/2025 and ‘seeking assurances’ that he will be trusted by Ten Hag to feature adequately, as reported by GiveMeSport.

It comes as United line up a potential pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, which presumably has the 21-year-old questioning whether he’d be best suited to staying at United if another winger arrives – especially if a deal is done and he hits the ground running.

