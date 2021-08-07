Clutch Jayson Tatum helps USA beat France in Olympic gold medal game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum played an important role in the United States men's basketball team beating France in the gold medal game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

The Boston Celtics star scored 19 points (8-of-14 shooting) -- second only to Kevin Durant's game-high 29 points -- with a team-high seven rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. He also was a team-best plus-12 in those minutes.

11 PTS for @jaytatum0 so far pic.twitter.com/MplPi79goy — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 7, 2021

Tatum's 3-point shot with 3:25 remaining put Team USA up 82-72, a lead they would ultimately protect in a 87-82 victory.

The United States lost its first preliminary round game at the Olympics to France after blowing a second-half lead. Since that defeat, the Americans closed the Olympics with a five-game win streak, including revenge against France.

Team USA has now won four consecutive gold medals in men's Olympic basketball.

Former Celtics wing Evan Fournier and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert led France with 16 points apiece.