Clutch factor: Who is the H.S. Athlete of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4?

TAUNTON— Another week of the winter high school sports season has come and gone in the Greater Taunton area.

Last week, Bridgewater-Raynham girls basketball scored a big win over the defending Division 1 champions while Taunton hockey earned an overtime win in a back-and-forth battle, a Taunton boys basketball captain continues to close in on 1,000 career points and another local hockey player put in a six-point performance.

The Taunton Daily Gazette Athlete of the Week for Jan. 22-28 is Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth's Thomas Leger, receiving 64% of the vote while Bristol-Plymouth girls basketball's Emma Ericson came in second with 13% and Taunton girls swimming's Eliana Gay received eight percent to finish third.

Only players from teams that submitted stats to the Gazette are featured in this poll. Scores and stats can be submitted via email to cmerritt@tauntongazette.com.

Here are the nominees:

Boys Basketball

Troy Santos, Taunton

Santos had a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds, as well as eight assists, against North Attleboro.

Noah Perry-Lewis, Bridgewater-Raynham

Perry-Lewis had 22 points, including the winning free throw in overtime, against New Bedford.

Ryan Donovan, Bristol-Plymouth

Donovan had 24 points against Diman.

Dennis Correia, Dighton-Rehoboth

Correia had 11 points against Old Rochester.

Girls Basketball

Chelsea Bousquet, Taunton

Bousquet had 13 points against North Attleboro.

Camden Strandberg, Bridgewater-Raynham

Strandberg had 18 points and seven rebounds against Milton.

Emma Ericson, Bristol-Plymouth

Ericson had a career-high 19 points against Diman.

Megan Keane, Dighton-Rehoboth

Keane had 11 points against Old Rochester.

Boys Hockey

Jamie Valarelli, Taunton

Valarelli had a pair of goals and an assist against Everett/Revere.

Matt Lydon, Bridgewater-Raynham

Lydon scored a goal against Scituate.

Cam Perry, Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth

Perry had a goal against Diman/Durfee/Westport.

Adam Bastis, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk

Bastis had a hat trick and three assists against Greater New Bedford.

Girls Hockey

Mackenzie Whitman, West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater/Bridgewater-Raynham/Bristol-Plymouth/Southeastern/Middleboro

Whitman had a goal and an assist against Leominster.

Boys Indoor Track

Dan Leet, Bridgewater-Raynham

Leet won the 600 meter with a personal best time of 1:28.65 at a Southeast Conference meet.

Girls Indoor Track

Mahalia Forbes-Smith, Bridgewater-Raynham

Forbes-Smith won the 300 meter with a time of 0:44.93 and finished fourth in the 55 meter dash with a personal best time of 0:07.88 at a Southeastern Conference meet.

Boys Swimming

Maddox Chaves, Eduardo Freitas-Gardinal, Harrison Layden and Blake Couto, Taunton

The relay team finished ninth in the 200 yard freestyle and 10th in the 400 yard freestyle at the Hockomock League Championship.

Girls Swimming

Abigail Fernandes, Taunton

Fernandes finished sixth in both the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle at the Hockomock League Championship.

Wrestling

Gabe Leskoski, Taunton

Leskoski won all four of his matches against Brockton, Woburn, Xaverian and Quincy/North Quincy in a quint meet at Brockton High School.

Jack Alves, Bridgewater-Raynham

Alves defeated Hingham's Charlie Wilder in the 138-pound weight class bout in a quad meet at Mansfield High School.

Brooke Weafer, Bristol-Plymouth

Weafer defeated Somerset Berkley's Adrian Borges in the 106-pound weight class bout at a dual meet.

Josh Hoskins, Bristol Aggie/Dighton-Rehoboth

Hoskins defeated Bridgewater-Raynham's Jack Peters in the 150-pound weight class bout at a dual meet.

