‘Clutch City’ celebration: For 30-year anniversary, Rockets’ TV network to re-air 1994 NBA Finals

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Houston’s first championship in a major sport, Space City Home Network (SCHN) will be re-airing all games of the 1994 NBA Finals over the next two weeks.

Each game of the seven-game series between the Rockets and New York Knicks will be aired on the corresponding date in which the game was played 30 years ago. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1 — Saturday, June 8, 5 p.m. Central

Game 2 — Monday, June 10, 5 p.m.

Game 3 — Wednesday, June 12, 7 p.m.

Game 4 — Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m.

Game 5 — Monday, June 17, 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Wednesday, June 19, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7 — Saturday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Each NBC rebroadcast will be condensed into a two-hour version.

SCHN (program schedule) is now jointly owned by the Rockets and Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros, which gives the teams more flexibility in being able to schedule unique programming.

The newly branded network launched last October after the teams acquired what was formerly AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). The plan from WBD executives is to exit the regional sports network (RSN) business — and in the case of the Houston market, the negotiated arrangement was for WBD to give the broadcast rights and related infrastructure back to the teams.

Pre-existing carriage agreements with providers such as DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Comcast Xfinity, and fuboTV have remained in place.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire