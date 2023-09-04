Clunky OSU offense a concern, but defense shined and openers are often tricky | Analysis

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Ryan Day's voice was raspy during his postgame press conference.

It wasn't hard to figure out why. The man had done some yelling.

No. 3 Ohio State scored only about half of what it averaged last year in Saturday's 23-3 season-opening victory over Indiana.

Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers (22) and Tommy Eichenberg tackle Indiana running back Josh Henderson on Saturday.

After a touchdown on its first drive, the Buckeyes didn't reach the end zone again until late in the third quarter. Ohio State converted only 2 of 12 on third down as the new-look offensive line repeatedly allowed Indiana easy access to the backfield. Twice, the Buckeyes had to settle for field goals after getting stuffed inside the Hoosiers' 5-yard line.

“We've got to play better situational football,” Day said. “We've got to finish in the red zone. We've got to finish in short yardage. And we've got to do a better job on third down.”

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates a stop with defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. on Saturday.

Junior Kyle McCord, who edged redshirt freshman Devin Brown for the starting quarterback job, was generally solid but unspectacular. He made a few nifty throws. McCord connected with tight end Cade Stover for a 49-yard gain and had a C.J. Stroud-esque 27-yarder to Julian Fleming in tight coverage.

But otherwise, the offense was stodgy. A 24-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. was negated because Harrison stepped out of bounds before making the catch. Harrison had a quiet game. McCord threw to his high school teammate eight times but completed only two for 18 yards as Indiana geared its coverage toward limiting him.

McCord threw one interception, which came on a fourth-down play in which his target, running back Chip Trayanum, got entangled with an IU defender and McCord had to improvise.

Ohio State defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (58) and linebacker Steele Chambers stop Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas on Saturday.

What might have been most significant about McCord's day was how much he played. Day said he planned to give Brown meaningful snaps. But other than a three-and-out midway through the second quarter, McCord played the whole game until the final possession.

“I would have liked to have seen Devin play a little more,” Day said, “but I was worried we weren’t going to be able to get in a rhythm. We already felt a little clunky early on. I didn’t want to risk putting ourselves in a bad spot by continuing to move those guys in and out.”

Day wasn't surprised the game didn't go according to plan on offense. Indiana's coach Tom Allen is a respected defensive mind, and co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri coached at Ohio State last year.

Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry celebrates a tackle on Saturday.

“I'll give Matt and Tom a lot of credit,” Day said. “They changed up some things in terms of what they were doing.”

While the offense sputtered, the Ohio State defense lived up to its expectations against an Indiana offense that rotated two redshirt freshman quarterbacks and had few playmakers. Indiana didn't get past the Buckeyes' 22-yard line and managed only 2.8 yards per play. On only two of the Hoosiers' 11 possessions did they gain more than 19 yards.

It was an impressive performance for a defense that has much to prove after breaking down repeatedly in losses to Michigan and Georgia to end the 2022 season.

“To hold them to no touchdowns, that shows a lot of work we put in the offseason,” defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau said.

Day's expertise is on offense, but he appreciated the defense's effort.

“It's OK for me to be excited about great defense, and I thought our defense played really well, and so I'm excited about that,” Day said. “If we play defense like this, we're going to have a chance.”

As for the offense's issues, Day took that somewhat in stride. College football doesn't have a preseason, and teams have months to prepare surprises for opponents in a season opener.

Ohio State has games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky the next two weeks before playing at Notre Dame.

“You don't need to be playing your best football in the first game of the year,” Day said. “You've got to make sure that win is under your belt because in a few weeks nobody cares (about the details). A win's a win, and you move on.

“The goal is to get it, and then we've got to grow.”

The Buckeyes, at least on offense, have plenty of room to do just that.

