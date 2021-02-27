A clue emerges on Ryan Fitzpatrick’s next possible move

The start of the free agency window isn’t for another two weeks — the “legal tampering” period comes on Monday the 15th of March, two days ahead of the former open of free agency and the league calendar year on the 17th. But that apparently hasn’t stopped at least one team from reaching out and talking to free agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been mulling over his future in the league after a two-year stint in Miami that saw him provide plenty of magic for the Dolphins along the way.

There was some heartbreak too, but generally speaking the Fitzpatrick tenure in Miami should be considered a rousing success as he helped to reignite the Dolphins’ successes and the transition from a downtrodden franchise to one brimming with hope.

Perhaps his next move is easy enough to predict in that he’ll have the chance to provide more of the same to someone else. And one team who has reportedly reached out, the Denver Broncos, need exactly that. Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette has reported that the Broncos team has “spoken” to the veteran quarterback.

I recently tweeted that I believe Lock would be back with a veteran free agent signed. My choices were Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick. They have spoken to Fitzpatrick. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) February 26, 2021

How this is possible to have done without breaking league policies about the “legal tampering” window versus extracurricular activity is unclear — but Denver would certainly be a great destination for Fitzpatrick’s experienced hand to make an impact. The Broncos have plenty of talent but young quarterback Drew Lock appears to be a potential stumbling block to the team’s long-term outlook. And while Fitzpatrick wouldn’t fix the team’s long-term issue, he would provide a potential boost in play for a Broncos team that needs a “spark”.

Fitzpatrick has proven time and time again that “sparks” are his specialty. So when the league year opens in March, look for Fitzpatrick to be on the move to a place that needs a little extra juice. Denver might be the ticket — and thanks to Paige’s subtle hint, that may be exactly where we see him land.