Clubs Queue Up For Tottenham Talent As Spurs Make Decision On Future

Tottenham Hotspur talent Jude Soonsup-Bell is drawing strong interest from EFL clubs amid Spurs making a decision about his future, according to journalist Dan Marsh.

Soonsup-Bell was in demand in the January transfer window as clubs in League One tried to loan him.

There have been questions over what Tottenham have planned for him next term and a host of EFL sides stand ready to take him.

And Spurs have now made a decision about Soonsup-Bell, with the club having given the player the green light to go out on loan.

Whether League One will be the 20-year-old’s destination or whether he might have options a division higher, in the Championship, remains to be seen.

Soonsup-Bell made 19 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League 2 in the recent season and scored ten times.

He will be looking to catch Ange Postecoglou’s eye while out on loan, while clocking regular first team football at senior level.

Soonsup-Bell played against EFL teams last season as he featured in EFL Trophy meetings with Colchester United, Peterborough United and Cambridge United, for Spurs’ Under-21s.