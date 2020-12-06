Clubs and players to be reminded of coronavirus responsibilities after Max Aarons hugs fan

Sam Dean
·2 min read
Max Aarons hugs a fan after scoring&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
Max Aarons hugs a fan after scoring - GETTY IMAGES

The English Football League will remind its clubs and players of their coronavirus responsibilities after a weekend in which Norwich City's Max Aarons hugged a supporter at Carrow Road.

Aarons, the Norwich full-back, briefly ran to the crowd after scoring a late winner for his side in their victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Pictures from Carrow Road showed Aarons grabbing a Norwich supporter who had come away from his seat and moved up to the pitchside advertising hoardings.

The incident clearly went against guidance for players on how to deal with the return of supporters to grounds across the country this weekend.

It was also a breach of government guidance on social distancing, which advises people to stay two metres apart from those they do not live with.

However it is understood to not be deemed as a major incident requiring any significant investigation from the EFL or from the club.

Instead the EFL will continue to remind players to take care around supporters, especially as clubs have been working so hard to stick to protocols at matches and within their training grounds.

The goal was the first Aarons has scored in almost two years and the victory meant that Norwich regained their place at the top of the Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s side were trailing with 10 minutes remaining but had equalised through Josh Martin before Aarons struck his winner.

Norwich, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are now one point clear of second-placed Bournemouth after 16 games.

“It was great to at least have 2,000 yellow shirts here,” said Farke after the game. 

“I celebrated with our supporters because they also played their part during difficult periods in the game, they were unbelievably noisy. I'm proud of my lads, they were able to not just score the equaliser but turn the game completely.”

