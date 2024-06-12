The clubs with the most players at Euro 2024 this summer

The clubs with the most players at Euro 2024 this summer

Euro 2024 is just two days away as Europe’s best footballers share the stage in Germany this summer.

Some of the game’s greatest names will be competing for the European Championship, but which club sides will be best represented?

We’ve looked at the teams with the most players in Euro 2024 squads.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig all have 11 players featuring in Euro 2024 squads.

Spain, unsurprisingly, have the bulk of the Barcelona contingent with Ferran Torres and youngsters Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubrasi and Lamine Yamal all included with La Roja.

The Catalans also have players representing France (Jules Kounde), Germany (Ilkay Gundogan and Marc-Andre ter Stegen), Portugal (Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix), Denmark (Andreas Christensen) and Poland (Robert Lewandowski).

That Lamine Yamal assist for Ruiz 🤤#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/d9wmQg5M04 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 10, 2024

Frenkie de Jong was included as a 12th player with the Netherlands but has withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Bayern Munich have six of their 11 players (54.55%) in the Germany squad alone. Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig have David Raum and Benjamin Henrichs representing the host nation, though their 11 players are spread across eight different nations.

Real Madrid – 12

Real Madrid are the European champions (again) at club level and it’s no surprise to see the Spaniards well-represented at Euro 2024.

A dozen members of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad will feature at Euro 2024, including Jude Bellingham who arrives with England as La Liga’s Player of the Season for 2023-24.

Toni Kroos has come out of international retirement and will join club teammate Antonio Rudiger for host nation Germany, while Spain (3) and France (3) are well-represented by Real Madrid players.

Luka Modric will captain Croatia, Andriy Lunin is part of Ukraine’s squad, and keep an eye out for Arda Güler. The Turkish teenager ended the season in fine form for Real Madrid and is one to watch this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain – 12

Paris Saint-Germain also have 12 players at Euro 2024. The Parisians have five players representing France at the finals, with Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaïre-Emery all part of Didier Deschamps’ squad.

There’s also significant PSG representation in the Portugal squad. Goncalo Ramos, Danilo, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes will all be members of the Portuguese challenge.

Manchester City – 13

Manchester City have the joint-most players at this summer’s tournament with 13 of Pep Guardiola’s side heading to Euro 2024.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker are all set to represent their nations.

Each will be hoping to add an international trophy to their Premier League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles won at the Etihad in 2023-24.

Inter Milan – 13

Inter Milan also have 13 players heading to Euro 2024 after a strong season that saw the Nerazzurri win Serie A.

Holders Italy have included four players from their domestic champions in their squad, including Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni who won Euro 2020 under former manager Roberto Mancini.

Yann Sommer, who led Europe’s top five leagues for clean sheets in 2023-24, will represent Switzerland, Hakan Çalhanoğlu captains Turkey, and Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram feature for favourites France. The latter, who scored 15 goals in an impressive debut season at the San Siro, is aiming to match the achievement of his father, Lilian, in lifting the European Championship with Les Blues.

🇮🇹 Nicolò Barella finishing in style 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mzChdMYjuX — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) May 10, 2023

The clubs with the most players at Euro 2024:

Read – The favourites to win the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award

See more – Five must watch games in the Euro 2024 group stage

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok