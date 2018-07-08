The clubs Kevin Na used to win A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Kevin Na is primarily known for whiffing tee shots on purpose and for being one of the slower players on tour, but at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier event, Na didn’t miss very often as he sprinted to the finish line with a final-round 64 to win by five shots over Kelly Kraft.

Although all of Na’s clubs were working at the Old White TPC Course. He posted a driving average of 323 yards for the week with a Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver with the adjustable weight positioned slightly toward the toe to promote a slight fade bias, while also hitting 67.9 percent of his fairways and 73.6 percent of the greens in regulation. It was Na’s putting, however, that stood out. Coming into the week ranked a mediocre 82nd in strokes gained/putting, Na started making everything he looked at, averaging 1.772 for the week and an impressive 3.608 on Sunday.

Of course, it helps when you drain birdie putts of 32 feet on No. 6; 43 feet on the par-3 eighth and 23 feet on the 10th to close a run of six birdies in seven holes (Na shot 29 on the front side). The putter Na uses is a Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura T5 MB, a rounded mid-mallet with a black anodized 6061 aluminum face.

What Kevin Na had in the bag at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (Graphite Design Tour ADS GP 6S shaft), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M3, 15 degrees

5-wood: Titleist 915F, 18 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2, 21 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist 716 T-MB; (5-PW): Titleist 718 AP2

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura T5 MB