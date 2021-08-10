Clubhouse Media to be Featured in 6-Part TV Series to Air on Fox Business, Bloomberg and Newsmax

FMW Media’s 'New To The Street' business TV show to feature Clubhouse Media President Chris Young

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a total aggregate global social media reach of more than 400 million followers, is excited to announce the upcoming airing of a six-part TV series on FMW Media’s “New To The Street” business TV show that features interviews with Clubhouse Media president and co-founder Chris Young.

The first four parts in the series will air as follows:

August 10: Fox Business Network, 10:30 p.m. PST

August 15: Newsmax, 10:00 a.m. EST

August 16: Fox Business Network, 10:30 p.m. PST

August 28: Bloomberg Television, 6:00 p.m. PST

Jane King, host of New To The Street, will interview Young over the course of the series to cover Clubhouse Media’s unique influencer-based model, including what the Company is doing to maintain its strong growth rate and monetize its large global following.

Young remarked, “We are excited about the chance to leverage New To The Street’s syndicated platform and strong reach to help educate viewers about Clubhouse Media’s growing value proposition and the powerful market opportunity we are targeting. I look forward to the opportunity to give viewers a greater understanding of our social media influencer-based solutions and the interest they have generated with superstars and celebrities in the sports, music, and entertainment domains, as well as our strategic vision and where we are taking the Company next.”

FMW Media’s "New To The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

