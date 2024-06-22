Club Wary Of Physical Shape Of Everton And Tottenham Target Tammy Abraham

AC Milan are wary of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Tammy Abraham’s physical shape in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Roma are ready to entertain offers for Abraham, who struggled with injuries in the 2023/24 season.

Daniele De Rossi wants a new striker and the former Chelsea man has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League.

Everton are amongst the clubs interested in signing Abraham, but it has been claimed that he has even been offered to AC Milan.

However, according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), AC Milan are wary of making a move for him due to his injury record last season.

It has been claimed that the Rossoneri are not sure about his physical shape and they are not keen to take a chance.

The worries around Abraham’s fitness have made sure that he is not one of AC Milan’s priority targets this summer.

The Rossoneri are still keen on signing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee but are considering alternatives in the market as well.