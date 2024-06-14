Club Want Norwich City To Reduce Price For Star As First Proposal Made

Trabzonspor are set to try to knock down Norwich City’s asking price for Canaries star Marcelino Nunez, after sending their first proposal over.

The Turkish Super Lig giants, who did business with an English club last summer in the shape of Southampton to land Mislav Orsic and Paul Onuachu, again want to raid a Championship club.

Norwich midfielder Nunez is the man that Trabzonspor want after they identified the Chile international as a good fit.

They have been working on a deal and now, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), they have sent a first offer to Norwich.

What level the offer is, is unclear, but it has been claimed that Trabzonspor are working to reduce Norwich’s asking price.

Trabzonspor do not want to pay what they feel is over the odds for Nunez and are keen to convince Norwich to lower their demands.

With Norwich having failed to win promotion to the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign, joining Trabzonspor could be attractive for Nunez.

The Black Sea Storm finished third in the Turkish Super Lig and have booked a spot in the Europa League as a result.

What the view of new Norwich boss Johannes Thorup Hoff is on keeping or selling Nunez remains unclear.