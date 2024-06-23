Club View Everton Star As Ideal Signing On Football Level

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is seen as the ideal signing by Barcelona from a footballing point of view this summer.

The Belgian midfielder’s future at Goodison Park is unclear and he has been tipped to move on in the ongoing transfer window.

Several Premier League sides are keen on keeping Onana within English football, but he also has serious interest from Barcelona.

The Catalans see Onana as someone who could be at the club for a long time and also view him as the best option at a footballing level, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

However, Barcelona appreciate there is a financial aspect to signing Onana.

They are concerned about how much the midfielder would potentially cost.

The Catalan side know that several Premier League sides stand ready to splash the cash on Onana and that could take him out of reach financially.

Barcelona may need for Onana to set his heart on moving to the Camp Nou ahead of other options and then hope an agreement can be found with Everton.