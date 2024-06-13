Club Very Confident Of Capturing Celtic Star

Belgian side Genk are very confident that they will be able to complete a raid on Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side for Hoops attacker Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Genk are bidding to increase their attacking options in the summer transfer window and have zeroed in on the Korean.

Oh struggled to make a big impression at Celtic during the course of the recently concluded season and could now be sold.

Genk have an agreement on personal terms with Oh, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri and are claimed to be very confident of the deal happening.

The contract thrashed out with Oh’s camp is a long term one.

Genk will try to close the deal with Celtic and are hopeful that a €5m fee plus bonuses can do the trick.

Celtic signed Oh in the January 2023 transfer window from Korean side Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

Rodgers mainly trusted Adam Idah and Kyogo Furuhashi to lead the line this season, but Oh was still given his share of opportunities.