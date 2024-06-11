Club Very Close To Agreement With Aston Villa For Star, Talks Advanced

Club Very Close To Agreement With Aston Villa For Star, Talks Advanced

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are rated as very close to agreeing to sell Arsenal target Douglas Luiz to Serie A giants Juventus, with players plus cash heading to Villa Park.

Aston Villa are under pressure to balance the books before the end of the month’s PSR deadline and Luiz could go.

Emery’s side have been looking for close to €60m to sell Luiz and that is a sum Italian suitors Juventus cannot afford.

They have been holding talks with Aston Villa in an attempt to find an agreement and, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, those talks are at an advanced stage.

It is claimed that the deal is very close to being agreed and will see cash plus Weston McKennie and Samuel Illing Jr sent to Aston Villa.

Juventus value former Leeds United loan star McKennie at €25m and Illing Jr at €20m.

Luiz would be valued at €65m in the deal, meaning the remainder would be made up by way of a transfer fee.

Emery would land two reinforcements, while Aston Villa would also receive a financial boost ahead of the PSR deadline at the end of June.

Juventus will now work quickly to push the deal for Luiz, who has also been linked with Arsenal, over the line.