Club Talking To Tottenham Hotspur To Reduce Player’s Price Tag

AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are in talks as the Rossoneri try to convince Spurs to reduce the price of one of their fringe stars.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to reshape his squad this summer and key to that process is players going out of the door, with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga already released.

AC Milan are in the market for a full-back and Spurs star Emerson Royal has been one of their top targets for the summer transfer window.

They have already been in contact with his agent and the Rossoneri are now in talks with Tottenham over getting a deal done.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), negotiations are now ongoing between the two clubs for Royal’s transfer.

Tottenham were initially demanding a fee of €30m from his sale but have now decided to knock down their asking price.

AC Milan do not want to pay more than €20m for the signature of the Spurs defender this summer.

The Rossoneri are hopeful that a final agreement will be in place for his transfer for a fee in the region of €18m to €20m.