Club Talking To Leeds United About Signing Whites Midfielder

Leeds United could offload one of their players who was out on loan last season on a permanent basis this summer.

The Yorkshire outfit are under pressure to make sure their books are balanced after they failed to win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

They could lose key stars, but may also be able to raise funds from selling players who were away from Elland Road on loan last term.

Midfielder Marc Roca was loaned to Real Betis and the Spaniards have been looking to strike another loan deal following Leeds’ failure to win promotion.

However, according Spanish daily Marca, Betis are also exploring a permanent deal for Roca in their negotiations with Leeds.

If Leeds are willing to settle for a price that Betis can pay for Roca, then the midfielder could leave Elland Road permanently this summer.

Roca is set to enter the final year of his contract and Betis want to find a solution that will see the midfielder become part of their squad permanently.

Betis are hoping that they will be able to come to a solution with Leeds regarding the future of Roca before their pre-season starts on 8th July.