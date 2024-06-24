Club Still Short Of Tottenham’s Asking Price For Spurs Player

AC Milan’s potential offer for Emerson Royal will be some way short of Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price for the Brazilian.

The Rossoneri are heavily courting the full-back this summer and are keen to take him to the San Siro, despite new boss Paulo Fonseca preferring another option.

Talks have been ongoing between the parties to get a deal done to take Royal to AC Milan in the ongoing transfer window, while the player has an agreement in principle with the Rossoneri.

However, the two clubs are still some way away from getting a deal over the line for the defender’s transfer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are only prepared to offer somewhere around €15m for the Brazilian this summer.

However, Royal has two years left on his contract and Tottenham want a fee of €25m before agreeing to sell him.

The Serie A giants have work to do to get close to working out an agreement over a fee with the north London club.

Royal is keen on the move as he wants to be an important player in a team again after being a bit-part performer last season under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.