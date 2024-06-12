Club start talks with former Chelsea manager in bizarre domino effect situation

One club has started talks with a former Chelsea head coach to come in and be their new manager in a bizarre domino effect involving managers.

Chelsea have had a real manager merry-go-round themselves in recent years, something that became a habit under the former ownership that has now seemingly become one under the new ownership as well.

So whenever manager movements are going on, you just know that Chelsea will either be involved somehow, or have some sort of connection. And in this story, it is Chelsea who have started this domino effect on a couple of managers and triggered this move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City have made contact with Graham Potter as serious candidate to replace Enzo Maresca. Talks are ongoing to a make decision on the favorite option, but Potter is appreciated and is waiting for the club to decide.

Maresca to Chelsea, Potter to Leicester?

Graham Potter in his Chelsea days

The irony hey? Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter to come in and fill the vacant position at Leicester left by the now current Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca? You almost couldn’t make it up.

Potter is clearly a good manager but the Chelsea job was just too much too soon for him. He has since been out of work after being sacked by the club, and now it looks like he might be going straight back into a Premier League position IF this goes through of course.

Potter has been linked with many new jobs since losing his at Chelsea, but none of them are yet to have come to fruition. I think the Leicester job could be a decent option for him, although it will also be a very tough job to take on. It’s getting so hard for clubs coming up from the Championship to stay in and maintain time in the Premier League these days.