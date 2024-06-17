Club Start Initial Talks To Explore Signing Leeds United Star

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, who have just appointed Fabian Hurzeler as their new boss, have established contact over a deal for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Summerville stood out in a Leeds team fighting for promotion from the Championship last season and even scooped the division’s player of the year accolade.

His form dipped during the business end of the campaign as Leeds missed out on promotion, but he still has Premier League suitors this summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both keen on Summerville, but it is Brighton who have now made the first move.

The Seagulls have started initial talks to explore the possibility of signing the Dutchman from Leeds.

They are keen to establish what it would take to snap up Summerville from Leeds this summer.

Summerville is likely to be tempted by stepping up to the Premier League and Brighton are unlikely to be his only option.

Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping an eye on the situation in what is claimed to be an open race for the attacker.