Club’s Stance Leaves Leeds United Up Against It To Land Target

Club’s Stance Leaves Leeds United Up Against It To Land Target

Leeds United look to have little chance of getting back a player they had on loan at Elland Road last term as his club only want a sale this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Whites boss Daniel Farke may have to deal with the reality of heading into the new season without a series of players who were key to his team in the recent campaign.

Having failed to win promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds could lose in demand stars such as Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter.

Farke was also able to call upon Joe Rodon last season, with the Tottenham Hotspur loan star forming a crucial centre-back partnership with Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds are keen to bring Rodon back, but Spurs are looking to only sell him.

Tottenham value Rodon at £10m and are looking to swap him with Southampton for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, with cash also included.

Spurs’ stance is bad news for Leeds, who look unlikely to be able to splash such cash on Rodon and rival a Premier League side for his signature.

Rodon made 46 appearances for Leeds over the course of their Championship campaign, only missing games against Watford, due to a suspension, and Southampton.