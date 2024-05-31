‘This club has something special’ – Ancelotti talks ahead of Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Only Borussia Dortmund stand in the way of Real Madrid and their 15th European Cup as the two teams lock horns in the finals of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday at Wembley.

Real Madrid, having already won the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup, are brimming with confidence, hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet.

However, Dortmund will not be an easy opponent as they showed against PSG in the semi-finals of the competition.

On the eve of the match, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media in his pre-match press conference, discussing various matters related to the team and their opponents.

“The team is focused, with the confidence to get the best out of ourselves. We have to be confident to play the most important game of the season, but with a lot of respect for our opponents, who have earned their place in the final,” said Ancelotti.

The manager was then asked about his nerves heading into the biggest game of the season, to which he replied:

“I am very happy to be here. It’s not the first time and I hope it won’t be the last.”

Ancelotti also responded to a question about Real Madrid forward, who has been linked with Manchester City heading into the summer, saying:

“We’ve had a good time in the build-up, I have confidence in my athletes, as I have in Rodrygo, who is going to give everything. Rodrygo has been a very important player, he is and will be, without a doubt.”

The Real Madrid boss then confirmed that Thibaut Courtois will start in goal tomorrow ahead of Andriy Lunin, stating:

“Lunin travels tomorrow and comes to the bench. Courtois will play.”

Asked to shed light on what message he has conveyed to the players heading into the finals, the Italian tactician remarked:

“The most important thing for this kind of match is to get clear ideas into the players’ heads. The clearer it is, the less nervous the team will be. Emotions come and everyone handles them according to their character.

“We will have emotions, worry, fear. But fear is an important part of doing things well. The team has shown two very important things this season: quality and sacrifice. The collective attitude of the team has been impressive. Sacrifice and quality have been key.”

When asked about Real Madrid’s ability to string together comebacks from difficult situations on a consistent basis, Ancelotti said:

“It’s difficult to answer this question. This club has something special. It’s not by chance what happens here. The history, the tradition, the character, the quality? It happens so many times that it’s not by chance.”

If he wins tomorrow, Ancelotti would be lifting his third UCL title with Real Madrid, with the first one coming back in 2014. On being asked to explain the differences between now and the 2014 final, he said:

“I’m older now. The last generation did a great job and there are players here who are still going. What these players have done is incredible.”

On whether it is an obligation to win for Real Madrid, he added: “The Champions League is not an obsession. Winning the Champions League is very important. This team’s season has been very successful whatever happens tomorrow in the final.”

Finally, Ancelotti was asked if teams get scared when they hear the Champions League anthem, to which he responded:

“A Champions League final is the most important and the most dangerous game. You have to enjoy being here as much as possible. And then you start to worry about what could go wrong.

“The most important thing is to win the Champions League, but then comes the fear of losing it. Reaching a final is very difficult, very difficult. We are so close to success that we are afraid.”

Source: MARCA