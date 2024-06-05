CLUB SOFTBALL: Lightning finish 2nd at Extreme Weekend in Cheyenne

Jun. 4—The Laramie Lightning under-18 club softball team had a productive Sunday, coming out on the winning end of two of their three games to close out the Extreme Weekend tournament in Cheyenne.

The Lightning beat the Gillette Blue Jays 8-5 and HitStreak Stampede (Colorado) 7-5 before falling 10-0 to the Cheyenne Extreme in the championship game. Laramie out-hit its opponents in both wins before being no-hit by the Extreme.

Against the Blue Jays, Calli Cass started in the circle and lasted one inning, allowing five runs (one earned) on a pair of hits and two walks. Delaney Aurich tossed the final four innings, allowing no runs on two hits while fanning five and walking one.

Danielle Ramirez had a team-high three hits, while Cass and Marisol Gomez also had multi-hit games. Cass and Ramirez both had two RBI to pace the offense. Laramie (3-3) struck out just twice as a team.

Against the Stampede, Amanda Kricken tossed a four-inning complete game. She allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and struck out two.

Emilee Sirdoreus powered the team offensively with a pair of hits, including a double, three RBI and a stolen base. Ramirez continued to be clutch with a go-ahead home run in the third inning.

Laramie's bats went cold against Cheyenne. Laramie made three errors defensively, allowing the Extreme to come away with the run-rule win.

Aurich started in the circle, tossing 2 2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (zero earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Sirdoreus was named co-MVP of the tournament following Laramie's runner-up finish.