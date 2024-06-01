CLUB SOFTBALL: Lightning drop road game to Extreme

May 31—The Laramie Lightning under-18 softball team played far from its best game on the road Thursday evening against the Cheyenne Extreme.

The Lightning committed six errors on its way to a 20-3 loss. Laramie collected six hits and did the most damage with a two-run fourth inning.

Amanda Kricken started in the circle spanning 2 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on six hits with a pair of strikeouts and three walks. Calli Cass tossed the final 2 2/3 innings allowing 11 runs (five earned) on five hits with a strikeout and four walks.

Brooklyn McKinney had a red-hot day at the plate collecting three hits in as many at-bats with an RBI. Delaney Aurich, Emilee Sirdoreus and Cali Cass all collected one hit.

The Lightning (0-1) return to play at 9 a.m. on Saturday June 1 against Slammers Untouchables. They will round out a three-game set at 10:30 a.m. bagainst the Natrona County String-Tucker. and 1: 30 p.m. against HitStreak Stampede.