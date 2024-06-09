CLUB SOFTBALL: Laramie handles business on the road

Jun. 9—The Laramie Lightning 18-under club softball team established an early lead and never relinquished on Saturday in Colorado.

The Lightning bested Fort Collins Stars-Kottwitz 16U (Colorado) 8-1 in game one. After a scoreless first inning, Laramie scored multiple runs in the remaining three innings of play.

Against the Stars, Calli Cass pitched four complete innings in the circle, allowing one run on seven hits while fanning six and walking three.

Emilee Sirdoreus along with Ava Yniguez collected a pair of hits. Sirdoreus racked up two doubles and a team-high two RBI while Yniguez and Marisol Gomez also has extra base-hits.

Laramie drops nail-bitter to Thunderhawks

Against the Thunderhawks, Laramie led 5-3 into the third inning, but a four-run frame proved to be too much to overcome. The Lightning matched Colorado with nine hits, but each team also had three errors.

Cass and Carson Milam led the team with two hits each. Sirdoreus, Gomez, Milam and Danielle Ramirez all chipped in an RBI.

Sirdoreus' first inning double was the team's only extra base-hit of the game. The starting pitcher for the Lightning was not provided.