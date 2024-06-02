CLUB SOFTBALL: Inconsistent offense snakebites Laramie

Jun. 2—The Laramie Lightning under-18 softball team played three games on Saturday at the Converse Softball Complex in Cheyenne.

The Lightning were shutout in the weekend opener against Slammers Untouchables — Hooters 18U (CO.) 16-0. In the days remaining games, Laramie bested the Northern Colorado Sting-Tucker 18U 13-5 and fell 11-1 against HitStreak Stampede 18U (CO.).

Against the Slammers, the Lightning collected three hits from three different players. Calli Cass hit a first inning double before Danielle Ramirez and Amanda Kricken singled in the second and third innings, respectively.

The Lightning (1-3) put the ball in play often only striking out twice, however nothing materialized. Laramie also did not draw a walk in the game.

Kricken started in the circle allowing five runs on six hits and walking three over 2/3 of an inning. Cass pitched the final 2 1/3 innings of work allowing 11 runs (seven earned) on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts and three walks.

Against Northern Colorado, Laramie's bats came alive, recording 10 hits and posting double-digit runs. The Lightning played a cleaner game defensively committing two less errors than its opponent.

Cass, Kricken and Marisol Gomez all collected a pair of hits with Brooklyn McKinney slugging the team's only double. Cass had a team-high three RBI, McKinney added two and Delaney Aurich, Ava Yniguez, Payson Witte and Gomez all had one.

Laramie did not have a batter strikeout in the game and drew three walks in the process.

Aurich started in the circle tossing a four-inning complete game. She allowed four earned runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking one.

Unfortunately, offensive inconsistency showed in the two-hit loss to the Stampede. Cass and Gomez each recorded a single, but never reached scoring position.

Emilee Sirdoreus recorded an RBI on a third inning fielder's choice that brought Aurich across the plate. The Lightning drew three walks and struck out just once.

Kricken tossed the opening two innings in the circle allowing eight runs on seven hits with a punch-out and one walk. Cass was brought in for the third, allowing a pair of runs on two hits without a strikeout or walk. Aurich was brought in to pitch the fourth, allowing a run on three hits and striking out one.