Club Showing Interest In Loaning Manchester United Man

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Sancho spent the latter half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last year.

Manchester United want to sell Sancho, but Dortmund do not have the financial muscle to sign him on a permanent deal and meet his wage demands.

Dortmund are looking to sign him on another loan deal, but Sancho is also attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

The Turin club were keen to sign him in January, but Massimiliano Allegri blocked the move and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the club are again keen on him.

However, Juventus are only interested in signing Sancho on loan from Manchester United.

They are not interested in a permanent deal at the moment with Manchester United said to be asking for €50m for him.