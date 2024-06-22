Club Set To Leave Race For Tottenham Star Due To Spurs’ Price Stance

Tottenham Hotspur will not move on the price they want for one of their stars who was out on loan last season, something which means an interested club are set to withdraw from the race.

Spurs finished in fifth place in the Premier League last season, missing out on reaching the Champions League, but qualifying for the Europa League.

Boss Ange Postecoglou is looking for his men to go one better next term, though in addition to bringing in fresh faces, Spurs also want to offload out-of-favour stars.

The club sent full-back Djed Spence on loan to Italian side Genoa in the second half of the season and included an option to buy set at €10m.

Now Genoa are pulling out of the race, according to Beglain journalist Sacha Tavolieri, as Spurs will not let Spence go for under €7m.

The Italians are instead focusing their efforts on Napoli’s Alessandro Zanoli.

They are eyeing taking Zanoli on loan for the season for a fee of €500,000, with an obligation to buy next summer for €6m.

Spence will be due back at Tottenham for pre-season if he has not been sold or loaned before then.