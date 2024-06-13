Club’s Reluctance To Meet Valuation Of Winger Leaves Door Open For Leeds United

PSV Eindhoven’s reluctance to meet Excelsior’s valuation for Couhaib Driouech has opened the door for Leeds United, according to Wales Online.

The relegation of Excelsior to the Dutch second division has left the futures of their players vulnerable.

Their 22-year-old winger Driouech is one player who has been linked with a move away after enjoying a bright campaign in the Eredivisie.

He finished the season with 16 goal contributions and is being targeted by PSV Eindhoven, who tried to sign him even in January.

However, PSV are reluctant to meet Excelsior’s valuation for Driouech this summer.

That has left the door open for other clubs, including Championship giants Leeds United.

Following their failure to secure promotion to the Premier League, the futures of a number of Leeds United players have been put in doubt.

Crysencio Summerville is one player who has been linked with a move away and the arrival of Driouech could help them cope with that loss.

Leeds could also lose Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter and they may believe that Driouech can come in to bolster their options.