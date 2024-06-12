[Getty Images]

Manchester United will say rigorous - supporters will say tedious. However, two and a half weeks after Erik ten Hag lifted the FA Cup at Wembley, the club has reached the correct decision.

In the wake of Tuesday's news, the devil on my right shoulder is reminding me of the depths to which last season sunk.

A record-low eighth-place Premier League finish with a minus one goal difference? Abysmal.

A Champions League group-stage exit after just one win from six games against Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray? Embarrassing.

And don't get me started on the injuries. But were they down to an over-intense training schedule overseen by Ten Hag? Ineos' decision after a review of operations at Carrington suggests not.

On my left is an angel reminding me that Ten Hag is the first United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 to win major trophies in back-to-back seasons.

I am not ashamed to admit United's FA Cup final performance against Manchester City drew tears of pride and shock. I was not the only one.

That is impactful, as is Ten Hag's proven ability to establish academy hopefuls into first-team stars. Exhibit A) Alejandro Garnacho. Exhibit B) Kobbie Mainoo. And it feels like Exhibit C is right around the corner.

Do not get it twisted - United must improve next season. Progression is compulsory, even if the Dutchman signs a new contract. And Ineos need a back-up plan if things looks ominous by Christmas.

However, I am now sure the Red Devils will start the 2024-25 campaign with the right coach in the Old Trafford dugout.

It is time to get behind him.