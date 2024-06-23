Club Reach Exchange Of Documents Stage In Bid To Land Leeds United Man

Leeds United could soon see one of their players depart as the transfer has now reached the exchange of documents stage.

Whites boss Daniel Farke lost a host of players last summer, some later in the transfer window, with the club powerless to prevent many departures due to clauses which became active following relegation.

Leeds have more say over the futures of several players this summer, but one of those who left on loan last summer is now close to being sold.

Real Betis took midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds on loan last season and had another loan lined up in the event the Whites did not win promotion.

They are not though likely to re-sign him on loan and have been working on a permanent capture of the midfielder.

Now, according to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, the deal has reached the exchange of documents stage.

The Spanish side are on the brink of landing Roca on a permanent deal, with the midfielder keen for the switch to happen.

Roca became a key player at Betis last season and the club have been keen not to lose him.

The move will bring to an end Roca’s Leeds spell, which began in the summer of 2022 when they forked out an initial €12m to sign him from Bayern Munich.