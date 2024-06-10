Club Put West Ham Loaned Out Man At Top Of Transfer Hitlist

FC Copenhagen have put West Ham United’s goalkeeper Nathan Trott at the very top of their list of goalkeeping targets for the summer transfer window.

Trott has had two seasons on loan in Denmark with Vejle and enhanced his reputation in the process.

The 25-year-old could be sold by West Ham this summer and has a host of sides showing interest in signing him.

Danish giants FC Copenhagen are looking for a new goalkeeper and, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Trott is at the top of their list.

The Danish Superliga side have even had discussions with West Ham over a possible move for Trott.

FC Copenhagen finished third in the Danish Superliga this season, while Trott’s Vejle came ninth.

Trott made a total of 31 appearances for Vejle over the course of the campaign and kept eight clean sheets.

The goalkeeper came up against FC Copenhagen twice in the regular league stage, losing both meetings.