Club Make Progress In Talks To Sign Manchester United Star

Galatasaray have made progress in talks to sign Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Wan-Bissaka has a year left on his contract and Manchester United are open to offers for a player who started in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City at the end of last season.

Inter Milan are amongst the clubs who are considering making a move to sign the defender in the ongoing transfer window.

However, it has been claimed that Galatasaray are pushing hard to take the defender to Istanbul this summer.

According to beIN Sports Turkey, the Turkish giants have been steady progress in negotiations to sign the Manchester United defender.

The talks are ongoing between the parties and Gala are pressing forward with their efforts to sign him this summer.

It has been claimed that Wan-Bissaka is their top right-back target and are prepared to offer him a four-year contract.