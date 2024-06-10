Club president travels to England to ‘finalise’ deal for Manchester City defender

Real Sociedad executives have travelled to Manchester in an attempt to complete the signing of full-back Sergio Gomez from the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old looks set to complete a transfer away from Manchester City this summer, having made just 38 appearances across all competitions since signing from RSC Anderlecht in August 2022 for £11 million.

The Spaniard was an unused substitute on 35 occasions last term and made just 15 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side during the record-breaking 2023/24 campaign, with only four starts.

Gomez hasn’t featured for Manchester City since a win over Brighton in April and has been widely linked with an exit from Manchester City in search of more regular minutes this summer, despite having a contract in east Manchester until 2026.

The full-back has won six trophies since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium however, winning the Premier League title twice, alongside the UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The Spain Under-21 international defender made his debut against Crystal Palace, and was handed a first start by Guardiola against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League in September 2022.

Gomez could feature against Sevilla more regularly from the 2024/25 season, as the versatile left-back is looking to complete a move to the Spanish top-flight this summer, with Real Sociedad in active negotiations with Etihad officials.

According to outlet Football Espana, Real Socieded’s club president and sporting director have now travelled to east Manchester in an attempt to ‘finalise’ a deal for the 23-year-old, with negotiations entering a ‘crucial’ stage.

Gomez is considered as a replacement for Kieran Tierney in San Sebastian, after the Scotsman concluded a season-long loan with the club and returned to the Emirates Stadium.

Gomez would be the latest Manchester City first-team player to swap the Premier League for La Liga, following recent transfers for Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Ferran Torres.