Club president outlines three transfer conditions during face-to-face talks for Manchester City defender

Real Sociedad and Manchester City are still to agree a structure for the summer transfer of Sergio Gomez following face-to-face talks.

The 23-year-old could leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, after the full-back made just 15 appearances and four starts for Pep Guardiola’s side during the recent 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard was an unused substitute on 35 occasions last term and has made only 38 appearances across all competitions since signing from RSC Anderlecht in August 2022 for £11 million.

Gomez has won six trophies including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League since his arrival in east Manchester, but hasn’t featured for Manchester City since April’s win over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

The full-back is contracted at the Etihad until 2026 but looks set to depart the Premier League club this summer, with the potential for a return to his native Spain, amid interest from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

Gomez has been identified as a replacement for Kieran Tierney in San Sebastian, after the Scotsman concluded a season-long loan with the Spanish side and returned to north London.

Real Sociedad’s concrete interest in the 23-year-old led to the club’s president and sporting director travelling to Manchester for face-to-face talks on Monday, however a structure for a transfer was reportedly not agreed.

Gomez is ‘awaiting news’ on the potential transfer after Real Sociedad discovered that they would be unable to meet Manchester City’s fee, according to a report relayed by Sport Witness.

The La Liga club still want to complete a deal, however and are claimed to be planning a counter proposal of a loan agreement with an option to buy, which would also include a high sell-on clause.

A transfer is described as ‘complex’ but Real Sociedad are claimed to be ‘willing to do what is necessary’ to secure the signature of Gomez this summer.

Manchester City are planning a series of sales this summer, with Kalvin Phillips and Joao Cancelo also expected to depart the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips opted to move to West Ham United on loan in January in an attempt to secure more regular minutes after facing similar struggles to Gomez in east Manchester.