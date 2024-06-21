Club president confirms Atlético boss Simeone called Inter Milan star ‘every day’

An insight into the efforts of Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone to bring Nicolò Barella to the club has today been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Cagliari president Tomasso Giulini, who has revealed that as much came back in the summer of 2019.

Barella, for his part, is of course widely considered to be one of world football’s standout midfielders at this moment in time.

The 27-year-old combines a rare combination of abilities both in and out of possession, boasting elite technique, an eye for a pass, a world-class work rate and tenacity in the tackle.

For the last five seasons, it has been Serie A giants Inter Milan who have benefitted from such talents, after Barella opted to link up with the Nerazzurri in 2019.

As alluded to above, though, prior to as much, the Italian international’s signature was intensely sought by Atlético Madrid, too.

Speaking in an interview with Unione Sarda this week, Cagliari president Tomasso Giulini was drawn on the subject of Barella’s exit from the club.

As much comes as the all-action midfielder continues to play a central role for Italy at Euro 2024.

And Giulini went on to reveal that, had the aforementioned Diego Simeone had his way, Barella would have been plying his trade at the Metropolitano, rather than San Siro, for the last five years:

“Nicolò Barella was pursued by Atlético de Madrid in 2019; Diego Simeone called him every day to try and bring him to the club.”

Conor Laird | GSFN