Club Plead For More Time To Convince Star Nottingham Forest Closing In On

Nottingham Forest have a full agreement to snap up Corinthians goalkeeper Luis Miguel, but the Brazilian side are pleading with the player’s agents as they seek to keep him.

Miguel has been targeted by both Nottingham Forest and West Ham in recent days, with a €4m release clause in his contract making him a tempting target.

The clause was negotiated by Corinthians’ previous president and the current administration are unhappy with it.

It has left Corinthians powerless to prevent Miguel’s departure and, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, everything is now agreed between the player’s camp and Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League side are standing by to deposit the €4m and trigger Miguel’s release clause.

Corinthians though are not lying down and they have been pleading with Miguel’s representatives to give them more time to convince the goalkeeper to stay.

The Brazilian side have been working overtime to convince Miguel to remain, but have so far not been able to.

How much extra time Miguel’s representatives might grant Corinthians to continue to make their case remains to be seen.