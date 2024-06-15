Club Optimistic About Signing Wolves Winger

Olympiacos are growing confident about working out a deal with Wolves for the signature of winger Daniel Podence.

Podence joined Olympiacos last summer on loan from Wolves and has been a key player for the club this season, scoring 15 times and registering 13 assists.

Olympiacos do not have an option to buy him but the club are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

With only a year left on his contract, Wolves are also pushing to sell Podence in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Greek outlet Sportime, Olympiacos have optimism that they will find an agreement with Wolves.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs for Podence’s permanent transfer to Greece this summer.

The winger is keen on staying at Olympiacos after doing well and playing a part in them winning the Europa Conference League last season.

He is keen to leave Wolves and is waiting for the two clubs to sort out a deal for his permanent transfer in the ongoing transfer window.