Club Open Official Talks To Sign Manchester United Star

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are officially in talks with Manchester United for the signature of defender Victor Lindelof this summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Injuries to several defenders last season meant Lindelof featured 19 times in the Premier League but missed the last part of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

He has a year left on his contract and Manchester United are actively trying to bring in a first-choice centre-back this summer.

Mourinho has reportedly requested Fenerbahce to try and sign the defender who he brought into Manchester United when he was the manager at Old Trafford in 2017.

And, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, officials talks between the two clubs for the Swede’s transfer this summer are on.

Fenerbahce are in direct negotiations with Manchester United and the defender’s representatives for the transfer.

Manchester United are open to offers for a player who could leave on a free next summer.