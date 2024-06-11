Club Offer Southampton Loan Fee For Saints Man Along With Extra Sweetener

Club Offer Southampton Loan Fee For Saints Man Along With Extra Sweetener

Southampton are to be offered a loan fee of €2.5m, plus a sweetener for Turkish sister club Goztepe, by Trabzonspor as they seek the signature of Paul Onuachu.

The Southampton forward joined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan last summer and performed brilliantly for them despite an injury and Africa Cup of Nations interrupted season.

Trabzonspor are keen to retain Onuachu’s services and the player also wants to stay in Turkey.

The Turkish outfit deemed Southampton’s asking price for Onuachu too high and they have offered Russell Martin’s side several alternative options to conclude a deal, which failed to convince the Saints.

It is suggested that Trabzonspor have resumed talks with Southampton to find a solution for Onuachu, who has other admirers in Turkey in the form of Besiktas and Goztepe.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Trabzonspor have offered the Saints a €2.5m loan fee with a willingness to let a player join Southampton’s sister club Goztepe in the summer to retain Onuachu’s services.

Southampton’s owners are also shareholders of Goztepe, who recently won promotion to the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor are also discussing with Southampton adding an obligation to buy clause to the deal.

Now it remains to be seen whether Trabzonspor’s new offer will be able to convince Southampton to let Onuachu stay with the Turkish outfit.