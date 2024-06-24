Club Making Intense Push In Coming Hours For Man Utd Star

Lazio are making an intense push in the coming hours to try to strike an agreement with Manchester United for Mason Greenwood.

The Serie A side are fully convinced of Greenwood’s quality and have been working on beating off competition from other Italian clubs for his signature.

Manchester United are looking to sell Greenwood following his solid loan spell at Getafe, but are clear on what they want from his sale.

Lazio have seen their proposals so far fail, but now they have launched an intense push, according to Sky Italia.

In the coming hours they are to work overtime to find an agreement with Manchester United for the attacker.

A Lazio legend has already insisted that landing Greenwood would be a big coup and the Roman side do not want to let the chance slip through their fingers.

Manchester United are claimed to want somewhere around €40m from his sale this summer.

Greenwood made 36 appearances across all competitions for Getafe during his time in Spain and found the back of the net on ten occasions.