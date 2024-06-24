Club line-up replacement for United-linked star in case Old Trafford move materialises

Everton are actively scouring the market for a suitable Jarrad Branthwaite successor should his transfer to Manchester United materialise.

It comes amid reports that the Red Devils are preparing a second bid to test Everton’s resolve again, with their opening £35 million offer being deemed ‘unacceptable’ by the Toffees.

Still, you’d expect that the proposal will still fall below Everton’s £70m valuation of the 21-year-old, so it remains to be seen if a deal could actually get over the line.

It’s thought that the Merseyside outfit are under increasing pressure to sanction exits and create more room for manoeuvre around the Profit and Sustainability laws, leading fans to believe that Branthwaite will be on his way out this summer. However, the club are currently negotiating the sales of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lewis Dobbin, which may give them just enough breathing space.

Toffees target Ireland international as Branthwaite successor

They are still lining up potential replacements for Branthwaite, though; The Mirror claims that since his move to Old Trafford is ‘expected’, Everton have scouted Lyon’s Jake O’Brien as a suitable successor.

Viewed as a ‘like-for-like’ alternative to the formidable Branthwaite, O’Brien has spent the past season impressing for the Ligue 1 outfit after completing a £1m move from Crystal Palace, with his valuation now in the region of £15m.

