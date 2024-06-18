Club legend hits out at ownership over sale of three players

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has criticised the club’s ownership for selling three players who he described as the “soul of the team.”

The Blues have overhauled the squad over the last couple of transfer windows with a number of big names and experienced players leaving the club to be replaced by younger players with potential.

Champions League winners Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic were sold to Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, and the Blues endured a tough start to the season winning just three of their opening ten Premier League fixtures.

Zola criticises owners for selling three players

After a poor start Chelsea managed to find their feet over the second half of the season and finished strongly with five wins in a row to secure a top six finish and a return to European football.

The lack of experience and leadership in the squad was evident on a number of occasions where the Blues were unable to see out games they should have won.

Zola has hit out at the ownership for selling Havertz and Kovacic and believes the club were harmed by the loss of Jorginho who he described as an important leader.

“Chelsea have had a hard season especially at the beginning, but they changed a lot,” he told Ladbrokes.

“They put a lot of young players in place, and lost a lot of experienced ones like Jorginho, Havertz, and Kovacic.

“They lost many players who were the soul of the team, the leaders, so it took time to get going.

“But finally Pochettino got it working and it was working quite well.

“It was very surprising to see him leaving and I don’t know the full reasons but obviously from a supporter point of view I am disappointed.”

New boss Enzo Maresca faces a tough task to get Chelsea back into the Champions League next season and will need to be backed in the transfer market with the Blues needing to strengthen a few areas of the squad.