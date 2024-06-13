Club launches sensational £53 million offer for Manchester City midfielder

Manchester City have been offered the chance to earn back the money invested in Matheus Nunes last summer by one club ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Portugal international midfielder – who was a late call-up to Roberto Martinez’s European Championships squad this summer – joined Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the back-end of the last August market.

Following a number of days of back and forth with the Molineux club, as well as the player going on strike to force through a move, Manchester City ensured that they would recover their midfield numbers for the first-half of the last season in particular.

Nunes’ arrival was largely sparked by Manchester City’s loss of Ilkay Gundogan to FC Barcelona on a free agreement, as well as a serious injury sustained by Kevin De Bruyne, leading to surgery on his hamstring and five months of rehabilitation.

However, after a largely uninspiring first season at the Etihad Stadium, Matheus Nunes could already find himself out of the door, while Manchester City would not make a loss on the 25-year-old despite their large investment last summer.

That is according to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, who reports that Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are prepared to give the Premier League champions their money back for Nunes during the upcoming summer market.

At the end of August 2023, it was widely reported that a sizeable £53 million bid from Manchester City, with no additional add-ons, had been agreed between Etihad Stadium bosses and their Molineux counterparts.

The transfer was subsequently confirmed on deadline day itself in the UK, with the Portuguese international signing a five-year deal with the then-reigning European and Premier League champions.

An offer of over £50 million for Matheus Nunes will likely make Manchester City consider their options with regards to the player this summer, especially if the former Sporting CP playmaker was open to a move to the Middle-East and a fresh challenge away from England.