‘It was the club that knew me best’ – Marcus Thuram reflects on why he moved to Inter Milan

There was some surprise when Marcus Thuram (26) announced his move from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Inter Milan last summer. The Frenchman had been strongly linked with a move to the Serie A side’s cross-stadium rivals, and it had appeared almost out of the blue that he would instead decide to join the Nerazzurri.

For the winger turned striker there was no doubt over which club he wanted to join, as he explained in a wide-ranging interview with France Football, this had been a decision years in the making, and one that was reflective of the consistent desire that Inter had shown in trying to make him their next number nine.

As Thuram stated, “The first contact dates back to the summer of 2021, I was playing left wing in Mönchengladbach. When I spoke to Inter, I quickly understood that they planned to play me up front. At the time, I didn’t really understand. [However,] Dad had told me I was going to end up playing up as a number nine, other people had as well, but from there to Inter buying me to play as a striker, it was surprising.”

Thuram continued, “But, in fact, Inter were the club that knew me best. I got injured against Bayer Leverkusen and the transfer went wrong, but they always kept up to date. When they came back after the 2022 World Cup, it seemed obvious to me – especially since I was now playing up front in Gladbach. There was no reason to waver. When you have a clear idea, you stay focused despite other interests (like AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain).”

Marcus Thuram becomes a title winner in his first season at Inter

It was a decision that has paid off handsomely for the forward with his debut season in Italy seeing him play a crucial part in the club earning their 20th Scudetto, even scoring in the title decider against AC Milan to help secure the sweetest of victories for his new home.

GFFN | Nick Hartland