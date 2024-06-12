Club Take Key Further Step Towards Signing Aston Villa Man

Juventus have taken another step towards raiding Unai Emery’s Aston Villa for midfielder Douglas Luiz in a deal which will take Weston McKennie and Samuel Illing Jr to Villa Park.

The Villa midfielder has emerged as Juventus’ top target as they try to take advantage of the Premier League team’s need to raise funds before the end of the month.

Talks are ongoing about a deal which will see Luiz move to Juventus and cash plus McKennie and Illing Jr head to Villa Park.

And in a big step forward, Juventus have an agreement on personal terms with Luiz, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

The agreement with the midfielder is for a four-year contract, with a salary of €4m plus €1m in bonus payments.

It leaves signing off on the deal with Aston Villa as the only step Juventus need to complete.

Aston Villa though will need to have agreements in place with McKennie and Illing Jr.

McKennie had a loan spell in the Premier League at Leeds United in the 2022/23 season and was roundly criticised for his performances as the Whites were relegated.