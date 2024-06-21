Club Make Important Progress In Talks With Hull City For Tigers Star

Trabzonspor have made important progress with Hull City for the signature of one of the Tigers’ key stars.

Hull narrowly missed out on reaching the playoffs in the recent season and quickly parted ways with boss Liam Rosenior.

German boss Tim Walter is now at the helm of the Tigers, but he may have to plot a promotion push next term without midfielder Ozan Tufan.

The 29-year-old Turkey international is wanted back in his homeland by Trabzonspor.

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Trabzonspor have reached a full agreement with Tufan, who is prepared to make the move.

They are now trying to get a deal over the line with Hull and it is claimed they have made important progress in talks.

Trabzonspor will be looking to iron out the full details of an agreement with Hull in the coming days.

Tufan was snapped up by Hull from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and he made 37 Championship outings for the Tigers last term with a return of ten goals.