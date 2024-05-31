Club to host 90s themed Party in the Pavilion

Five and A1 set to peform.

Leeds United are pleased to be hosting an exciting evening of music at Elland Road, with our very own 90s-themed bash including special performances from boybands Five and A1.

The event will be held in The Centenary Pavilion on Saturday 27th July, and there are two ticket packages available to purchase.

You can simply purchase a ticket for the evening priced at £35 per person, with doors opening from 6.30pm. Howevere, there is also the option to do a bottomless brunch before the event which will include a meal and 90 minutes of prosecco and beer for £75, starting from 4.30pm.

Tickets are available to buy online now, and all-Season Ticket Holders and Members will be able to get 10% off. Please also note that there will be a £1 booking fee for each ticket.

All tickets for the event are available to purchase below:

CLICK HERE TO BOOK TICKETS

If you have any further enquiries about the event, please contact conferenceandevents@leedsunited.com.